VGMA 2021: Kofi Kinaata wins his 4th ‘Songwriter of the Year’ Award

Kofi Kinaata wins his fourth (4th) ‘Songwriter of the Year’, making this history at the VGMA 2021 (Industry Awards) event.

This makes him the record holder in the category of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Kofi Kinaata wins it for his song titled ‘Behind The Scene’ produced by Two Bars.

His previous three (3) wins in the category come from ‘Susuka’ (2016), ‘Confession’ (2017), and ‘Thing Fall Apart’ (2020).

In his appreciation speech, Kofi Kinaata eulogizes everyone who also played a role in the production.

