WINNERS! VGMA 2021 Industry Awards [LIVE UPDATES]

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021 Industry Awards winners are being announced at a ceremony in Accra.

The winners of “VGMA 22” include Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro, Kofi Kinaata, MOG, Yaa Yaa, and Adina.

Check the full list of winners below:

Songwriter of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scenes

Sound Engineer of the Year

Richie Mensah – Daddy’s Little Girl by Adina

Producer of the Year

Willis Beatz

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Manhyia Tete Nwomkro

Music for Good

Yaa Yaa

Group of the Year

Keche

Music Video of the Year

Baddest Boss – MzVee ft. Mugeez

Best African Artiste

Master KG

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo

