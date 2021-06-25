WINNERS! VGMA 2021 Industry Awards [LIVE UPDATES]

PlugTimes.com June 25, 2021
VGMA 2021 industry night winners

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021 Industry Awards winners are being announced at a ceremony in Accra.

The winners of “VGMA 22” include Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro, Kofi Kinaata, MOG, Yaa Yaa, and Adina.

Check the full list of winners below:

Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scenes

Sound Engineer of the Year
Richie Mensah – Daddy’s Little Girl by Adina

Producer of the Year
Willis Beatz

Traditional Artiste of the Year
Manhyia Tete Nwomkro

Music for Good
Yaa Yaa

Group of the Year
Keche

Music Video of the Year
Baddest Boss – MzVee ft. Mugeez

Best African Artiste
Master KG

Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Pinodo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

