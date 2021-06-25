WINNERS! VGMA 2021 Industry Awards [LIVE UPDATES]
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021 Industry Awards winners are being announced at a ceremony in Accra.
The winners of “VGMA 22” include Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro, Kofi Kinaata, MOG, Yaa Yaa, and Adina.
Check the full list of winners below:
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scenes
Sound Engineer of the Year
Richie Mensah – Daddy’s Little Girl by Adina
Producer of the Year
Willis Beatz
Traditional Artiste of the Year
Manhyia Tete Nwomkro
Music for Good
Yaa Yaa
Group of the Year
Keche
Music Video of the Year
Baddest Boss – MzVee ft. Mugeez
Best African Artiste
Master KG
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Pinodo