Abena Korkor exposes Guy Who Wanted to Chop Her after Seeing her Videos

Nana Abena Korkor Addo brings to bare a guy who wanted to have his way with her.

This comes after the Founder of Psychosocial Africa‘s lewd videos continue to go viral any time she drops it.

Abena Korkor shared a screenshot of the direct message the user sent her.

The follower asked “you are so lovely sweet how can I get you dear.”

She also replied “through Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.”

Abena Korkor reveals a lot of people wants to chop her and they ask through inbox.

According to her, such persons have also been answered.

