Portia Asare has tied the knot in a beautiful traditional marriage / wedding ceremony.

The Ghanaian actress is now married to Mr. Raymond Kwaku Marfo, the CEO of RKM Group of Companies, owners of Property TV.

Portia’s marriage with Mr. Marfo comes years after she divorced her pastor-husband Rev. John Wilberforce Aidoo.

The traditional wedding of the two (2) was attended by close friends and family members.

Check photos from the marriage ceremony below:

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.