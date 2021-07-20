‘Come to Ghana’ Trends amidst US Rapper Meek Mill’s Travel Destination Announcement

Meek Mill reveals he longs moving to either Ghana or London as he plans to leave the USA for about two (2) years.

The US rapper has been pondering about a visit to any of these two places, after what currently seem a not too cool moments for him in the States.

This has since generated a call from many Ghanaians [specifically Twitter users] to call on Meek Mill to come to Ghana.

The Dream Chasers Records boss tweeted: “I wanna move out the country for like 2 years one day …” before following it up with “like London or Ghana.”

Check the reaction of some Twitter users, with respect to Meek Mill‘s tweet below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

