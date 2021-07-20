‘Come to Ghana’ Trends amidst US Rapper Meek Mill’s Travel Destination Announcement
Meek Mill reveals he longs moving to either Ghana or London as he plans to leave the USA for about two (2) years.
The US rapper has been pondering about a visit to any of these two places, after what currently seem a not too cool moments for him in the States.
This has since generated a call from many Ghanaians [specifically Twitter users] to call on Meek Mill to come to Ghana.
The Dream Chasers Records boss tweeted: “I wanna move out the country for like 2 years one day …” before following it up with “like London or Ghana.”
I wanna move out the country for like 2 years one day …
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 20, 2021
Like London or Ghana ….
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 20, 2021
Check the reaction of some Twitter users, with respect to Meek Mill‘s tweet below:
Come to Ghana please Black Sheriff will meet you at the airport with third sermon. We want to sack poverty from Ghana 🔥🤝 https://t.co/Uj5xMxTc0Y
— Kofi Krakye💪❤💙🇬🇭 (@KrakyeKofi) July 20, 2021
Come to Ghana with Roddy Rich https://t.co/QMCF9ZcTP5
— Tuff 🇬🇭 (@AhmedoRamos) July 20, 2021
Mill Ghana is the London we have in Africa come to Ghana 🇬🇭 https://t.co/LWZJUUioQB
— Matt Berry (@MattBer41634908) July 20, 2021
Come to Ghana Meek Mill we have all our ruff riders waiting for you here including killer Kweku Frimpong🙏 https://t.co/vUhJ7NXFzi
— Judas Iscariot II (@StanLee81439254) July 20, 2021
Sarkodie is at UK , so meet him there and come to Ghana together with him. https://t.co/UaaBSae8l3
— Quame Hendrix💧 (@QuameHendrix) July 20, 2021