Comedian Waris grabs 4 Nominations at COPO Awards 2021

PlugTimes.com July 17, 2021
Comedian Waris

Comedian Waris has been nominated in four (4) categories of the annual Comedy & Poetry (COPO) Awards 2021.

These include nominations in the ‘Best Comedy Skit Act of the Year’, ‘Most Popular Comedian of the Year’, ‘Best Comedian of the Year’, and ‘Best Stand Up Comedian of the Year’ categories of the 2nd edition of the COPO Awards.

This is an improvement on the previous edition where Comedian Waris earned two (2) of the prestigious award scheme.

It also comes after a year of outstanding display of craft in the comedy industry both in Ghana and on the continent.

The multiple award-winning comedian and content creator was recently in Nigeria to promote his craft. He also teamed up with some of his comedy confrères while showing up at the ‘Laugh Out Live’ show hosted by Basketmouth.

He faces stiff competition from the likes of Foster Romanus, General Ntatia, and Kweku Chainzz in various categories that he has been nominated in.

After winning the ‘Best Viral Comedy Skit Act of the Year’ at the 2020 edition of the COPO Awards, he aims at going for gold once again at the 2021 edition.

To power Comedian Waris to win in any of the categories has been been nominated in:

  • Download and install the CopoAwards App on Google Play Store, Select Category, Select ‘Comedian Waris’, and Enter the number of Votes to Approve.

The annual COPO Awards honors personalities and celebrate the act of Comedy and Poetry in Ghana.

Comedian Waris COPO Awards 2021
Comedian Waris nominated in four (4) categories of COPO Awards 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

