Dispatch Rider Runs Away with Company’s Motorcycle on his First Day at Work

A Nigerian man has absconded with a company’s motorbike on the first day of starting work.

The suspect identified as Emmanuel Samuel began his work as a dispatch rider of the company on Friday, July 9, 2021, however, by close of business, he had not returned the motorike.

All efforts to reach Emmanuel have proved futile, owing to the fact that his contact no longer goes through.

His boss, also identified as Segun John made this known in a tweet, while asking the general public to help trace Emmanuel.

According to Segun, all attempts to reach his two (2) guarantors have also proved futile.

He shared photos of Emmanuel, one seated on the motorbike and wrote:

“Guys please come to my rescue!!! First day at work and this guy ran away with my bike. Called his number switched off. Called his two Guarantors, both numbers switched off… I don’t even know how I’m feeling right now 🥺🥺😭 His name is Emmanuel Samuel Phone number 09026099480. See screenshot of his post and photos of the suspect, Emmanuel Samuel,” he tweeted.

