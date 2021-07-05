Efia Odo Temporarily Quits “Fix The Country” Activities Due to Mental Health

Efia Odo is taking a break away from her involvement in the “Fix The Country” protest in Ghana.

The Ghanaian actress reveals her mental health is at stake at the moment, hence the necessity of her decision.

Efia Odo deactivates her Twitter account, leaving only Instagram and Facebook active, at the moment.

This comes days after winning a court case which allows the group to go on its planned protest.

The socialite turn activist announces her pause from the “Fix The Country” activities with a tweet which partly reads that “things are too heavy for me right now.”

Read the full tweet below:

“I will like to take this time to let you all know that I’m going on a Hiatus. My mental health is at stake at the moment. My love for this country and humanity has turned into something I am not, political. I am of peace and equality. My heart and intentions are as pure as gold. Things are too heavy for me right now. Take care,” she tweets.

She however remains tight-lipped on when she is returning to get involved in “Fix The Country” related activities or even social media.

⦿

