Berla Mundi’s sassy red two-piece bikini has netizens talking as she goes swimming.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the Ghanaian media personality gives breaststroke style.

She swims from one side of the pool to another side, where she blows a kiss to fans in the end.

Check the video of Berla Mundi swimming out:

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.