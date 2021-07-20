Hara’s ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Beom Looks Totally Transformed after Release from Prison

Goo Hara’s ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong Beom, gave an update through social media after he served time in prison.

Choi Jong Beom (age 30) served time in prison after being charged for assaulting and threatening the late Goo Hara. He was previously put on trial in September 2018 on charges of assaulting and threatening the singer with videos of their sexual intercourse. He was sentenced to one year in prison in July of 2020 at the supreme court.

Just a year after, Choi Jong Beom was seen posting several selfies on his Instagram, looking rather thin than before.

It was reported that Choi Jong Beom had been filing lawsuits against malicious commenters. He had filed a complaint against nine internet users who had posted malicious comments along with his personal information on the web.

He also previously filed a complaint against six internet users for malicious commenting back in March of this year.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Choi Jong Beom and ordered one netizen who revealed his personal information to pay Choi Jong Beom 300,000 KRW (261 USD) but dropped the case for the other five.

Source: naver.com

