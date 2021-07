Accra Hearts of Oak has been crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League 2020/21 season.

This follow a one-all draw game against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Hearts of Oak’s talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh got the opener just before half-time to put head coach Samuel Boadu’s men ahead.

With just a game to the end of the season, Hearts of Oak sits atop with 61 points.

