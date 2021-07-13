I Don’t Care if People Say I’m Mad – Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong has reacted to rumours that she has probably gone mad, with respect to the recent videos of her that has gone viral.

In these footage, the Ghanaian actress narrates how she was pimped to men by someone in the entertainment industry, during her early days.

Moesha adds that she also had to depend on men to survive the economy.

Reacting to this, she says although people have started saying that she is mad, she does not care.

According to her, she is only sharing her personal story for the world to know.

Check the video below out, as she lays it bare.

Moesha says you go fi call am mad, she doesn’t care cos she is in Christ now pic.twitter.com/hoAxfklpD6 — Yaw Plug (@YawPlug_GH) July 13, 2021

