I Will Continue to be Funny to Save Humanity – Alban Bagbin to LGBTQ+ Activists

PlugTimes.com July 5, 2021
Alban Bagbin has reechoed his stance against the legalization of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Last week, the Speaker of Parliament and some parliamentarians began the process to pass an anti-LGBTQ+ law that will make the activism or any form of pro-LGBTQ+ activity illegal in the country.

Despite receiving some condemnation from activists, Alban Bagbin has been resolute in his decision.

He notes that their activities are not only against the beliefs and values of the Ghanaian society but also a slur to the natural order.

“One of their activists said on social media that I’m a funny person. I will continue to be a funny person to make sure that the right thing is done,” he says.

“I’m pro-life and I will continue to be funny to ensure that lives are saved in the world. I will continue to be funny to ensure that this world created by God as a garden of Eden for us to enjoy will continue to be enjoyable by everyone,” he adds.

He is recently reported to have stated that constant watching of telenovelas have corrupted the morals of the Ghanaian women.

