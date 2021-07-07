Joyce Dzidzor shares Very Emotional and Life-threatening Messages

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah continues to divulge that she is traumatized, years after exiting from her role as AIDS Ambassador in Ghana.

In the past hours she has shared even more life-threatening messages on her Facebook page while she cries in a video sighted.

Joyce Dzidzor in one of her posts states that she is only waiting to be called to eternity.

In others, she rather prefers to be called the devil.

Check her statements below:

She states “I’m only a traumatised soul wondering about for many years, forcing myself to be happy but only waiting for Nature’s call to eternity. Life is perpetual pain. Death is end of pain.”

“Reality is catching up with me step by step,” she adds.

“I already knew those who would want to genuinely get close to me would suffer rejection from their friends and families. I already anticipated this. But hey, i would rather die with a clean heart,” she furthers.

“So what do you want to achieve when you call your family and friends to stay away from me?

Let’s just say I’m the Devil,” she divulges.

She ends with the message “here is my new found friend. A boy who suffered trauma and rejection who now embraces himself as bad and devil”.

