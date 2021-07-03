Keche Andrew lays Late Father to Rest

Andrew, one-half of music duo Keche has laid his father Mr Peter Cudjoe to rest today following a private burial service in Tema.

This follows his demise on 17th May 2021 at the Tema General Hospital after a short illness.

The mortal remains of Keche Andrew‘s late dad is being interred at Ahenkofikrom in Sekondi, Western Region.

However, the funeral continues at Tema Community 1, precisely TMA.

Bidding him fare well, Keche Andrew wrote: “rest Well Daddy. Rest Well My Best Friend. Rest Well The One Who Understands Me Better. Always Gonna Be Here In Our Heart. ByeBye Daddy, ByeBye Man AP. ByeBye Compiler . ByeBye One Of Those Days. ByeBye Uncle Pee. ByeBye Sea Never Dry.”

“No one know tomorrow…. Till we meet again Dad… rest well,” he adds.

Present at the service is Keche Joshua as well as close friends and family members.

