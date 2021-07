You are watching the grand launch of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 beauty pageant.

Tonight, the sixteen (16) finalists from the various regions of Ghana are being introduced to the public, ahead of the commencement of this season.

Enjoy the live streaming of the grand launch below:



⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.