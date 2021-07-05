Sarkodie reschedules “No Pressure” Album Release to a New Date

PlugTimes.com July 5, 2021
sarkodie no fugazy music video

Sarkodie announces new release date for his forthcoming “No Pressure” album.

The album by the Ghanaian rapper was initially scheduled to be released on 9th July 2021.

According to Sarkodie, the delay becomes necessary as a result of some samples that is being cleared up.

This comes after dropping ‘No Fugazy’, and ‘Coachella’ off the rapper’s 7th studio album.

The statement released by Sarkodie and the Sarkcess Music team reads:

“Sarknation, I know how excited you all are for my new album #NoPressure. That feeling inspired me every day in the studio to push myself and my songwriting to the limits. I’ve never been more determined to make and album that you’ll love deeply #NoPressure. To deliver the album that you all deserve, I need a little more time. There’s been a hold-up clearing some samples, that’s all. The New release date is 30th July 2021. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Sarkodie has been trended since last weekend following a successful delivery of a rap tribute in honour of the late Barima Okyere Boateng, father of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

