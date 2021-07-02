Soldiers in Wa Disturbances to be Disciplined – Armed Forces

The Military High Command of Ghana acknowledge the sighting of a viral video in which soldiers based in Wa are seen molesting civilians without any provocation.

The Command tags it as an “unprofessional conduct” from the soldiers in the incident which took place in the Upper West Regional capital on Thursday.

This is made known in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie and copied to PlugTimes.com.

Part of the statement reads “internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers.”

In spite of this, the Ghana Armed Forces has assured the general public of safety while adding that it will not condone any unprofessional conduct by any member of the force.

Read the full statement below:

REPORTS

According to reports, one of the members of the force based in Wa found out that his mobile phone is missing, after boarding a tricycle, locally known as pragya or ‘Mahama camboo’.

In an attempt to retrieve it, they resorted to brutalizing any person they see on the streets.

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.