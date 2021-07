TRACKLIST: Sarkodie – No Pressure Album

Sarkodie releases the tracklist to his ‘No Pressure’ album, ready for 30th July 2021.

The Sarkcess Music boss features twelve (12) musicians which include Vic Mensa, Cassper Nyovest, Wale, and Medikal on this album.

It is a 15-track album with already-released songs like ‘Vibration’ and ‘Coachella’.

Check the tracklist to Sarkodie‘s ‘No Pressure’ album out:

1. Rollies and Cigars

2. Vibration ft. Vic Mensa

3. Round 2 ft. Giggs

4. Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur

5. Jaara ft. Medikal

6. Married To The Game ft. Cassper Nyovest

7. Anything

8. Fireworks ft. Wale

9. Whipped ft. Darkovibes

10. Deserve My Love

11. Don’t Cry ft. Benerl

12. My Love ft. Harmonize

13. No Fugazy

14. Non Living Thing ft. Oxlade

15. I’ll Be There ft. MOG Music

