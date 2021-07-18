True Mahogany is a Perfect Art of Beauty – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com July 18, 2021
True mahogany

With a radiant melanin skin sparkling naturally, photomodel True Mahogany lives in an art of beauty.

She continues to don her skin candid of her name and she is loved by her over half a million followers on Instagram.

True Mahogany boasts of a very beautiful gallery capturing some germane moments of her life.

‘The Goddess‘, as she is affectionately called, loves to rock her two-piece bik!nis and other dresses.

She usually wears black ponytail hairstyles which adds up to her admirable figure.

Check photos of True Mahogany out:












plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

United Showbiz wendy shay mzvee eshun

WATCH LIVE: Wendy Shay, MzVee, Eshun on ‘United Showbiz’ with Nana Ama McBrown

July 17, 2021
watch date rush season 1

WATCH: Date Rush Season 1 [Rerun]

July 17, 2021
tracklist Sarkodie no pressure album songs download

DOWNLOAD: Sarkodie – No Pressure Album [FULL]

July 17, 2021
tracklist Sarkodie no pressure album songs download

TRACKLIST: Sarkodie – No Pressure Album

July 17, 2021
Back to top button
Close