VIDEO PREMIERE: Fancy Gadam – Kom

PlugTimes.com July 9, 2021
Fancy Gadam Kom music video

Fancy Gadam drops official music video to ‘Kom’, his latest single.

It features very colourful scenes characterized by beautiful choreography.

The “Kom” music video by Fancy Gadam was directed by Director Anass.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

