VIDEO PREMIERE: Fancy Gadam – Kom

Fancy Gadam drops official music video to ‘Kom’, his latest single.

It features very colourful scenes characterized by beautiful choreography.

The “Kom” music video by Fancy Gadam was directed by Director Anass.

⦿

