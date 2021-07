Shatta Wale drops ‘Botoe’, a music video which extolls the virtues of the Ga tradition.

It means ‘listen’ in the Ga language, features some rich cultural heritage and directed by PKMI Visuals.

Stream and enjoy ‘Botoe’ by Shatta Wale below:

