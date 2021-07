Stonebwoy’s performance was phenomenal when Tecno Ghana launched their all-new, sleek Phantom X smartphone.

The brand ambassador of the mobile phone brand fully entertained guests at the event on Friday night in Accra, Ghana.

Watch Stonebwoy‘s full performance at the launch of Tecno‘s new product out:

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.