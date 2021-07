Winners of Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards 2021 Announced – Full List

The winners of Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards 2021 have been announced at a beautiful ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners were Desmond, Ali, Fatima, and Cilla, with Rockson winning the ‘Gnasher of the Season’ award.

Check the full list of winners of Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards 2021:

MOST HILARIOUS MALE

Desmond

MOST HILARIOUS FEMALE

Cilla

MOST TRENDED MALE

Ali

MOST TRENDED FEMALE

Fatima

GNASHER OF THE SEASON / MOST GNASHING

Rockson

MOST VOCAL MALE

Quecy

MOST VOCAL FEMALE

Stephanie

DRAMA KING

Sammy (Blessing)

DRAMA QUEEN

Bella

MOST ROMANTIC MALE

Benjamin

MOST ROMANTIC FEMALE

Success

FRESHEST MALE

Process

FRESHEST FEMALE

Ellen

MOST POPULAR MALE

Ali

MOST POPULAR FEMALE

Fatima

There were performances from Mr. Drew, Kweku Darlington, S3fa, Tilly, HD and Derby Lyte.

