Pet Insurance introduced in Ghana after Enterprise Insurance and KEK Insurance Brokers Partnership

At a colorful ceremony, held at the Advantage Place on 18th August 2021, two giants of Ghana’s insurance industry, Enterprise Insurance and KEK Insurance Brokers, launched four unique products.

The products: CompExtra, Third-Party Amplified, Home Advantage are enhancements of existing products such as Motor and Home insurance. The fourth, PetInsure is an entirely new one that has been introduced to give extra value to customers.

The CompExtra gives customers who subscribe to the motor comprehensive policy extra benefits such as Loss of use, Misfuelling and an Extra Personal Accident cover during ridesharing.

READ ALSO: Hotels, Tour Operators in Ghana Saddled with Nearly 20 Taxes

The Third-Party Amplified gives customers additional cover for their Windscreen, Side-mirrors, and Minor scratches, while the Home Advantage is a bundle of Home Insurance & Pet Insurance.

For the first time in Ghana, the collaboration has introduced PetInsure (Pet Insurance) to the market. This product provides cover for medical expenses, accidental death, public liability, injury to caretaker and more to customers’ pets.

The launch was attended by dignitaries in the Insurance industry such as the Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Council members of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), the CEO of Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) as well as Executives of both Enterprise Insurance & KEK Insurance Brokers.

Speaking at the launch, the Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Dr. Justice Ofori said “Product development and innovation is one of the key initiatives to drive growth in our industry. As an industry, if we are to achieve growth in line with NIC’s strategic objective of increasing Gross Premium income to GHS 10 billion, in the next five years, we certainly have to offer more value to our customers and seek to break new grounds. A great example has been set by the partnership between these two entities. This deserves commendation.”

READ ALSO: Crypto-driven Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a Tool to Reach Refugees during the Pandemic

The Deputy Group C.E.O of Enterprise Group PLC, Daniel Larbi-Tieku said, “At Enterprise, we pride ourselves with the attributes of Excellence, Authority, Perfection and Strong Heritage. Our brand in summary wields the personality of the Thoroughbred horse. We are happy to say we found similar attributes in KEK Insurance Brokers making our partnership a natural fit.”

Mr. Shaibu Ali, M.D of KEK Insurance Brokers emphasized that ‘The products, namely, CompExtra, Third Party Amplified, Home Advantage and PetInsure, have been designed with the consumer in mind. The days when insurance providers offer customers the same ‘off the shelf’ insurance products in exchange for their premiums are over. The consumers of insurance have become increasingly sophisticated and want to see the use of every premium they pay. Insurance providers must therefore offer real solutions to the insurance needs of customers. This is what KEK, and Enterprise have come together to do and we are excited about it.”

The products can be purchased from Branches & Agents of Enterprise Insurance nationwide as well as the offices of KEK Insurance Brokers and other Insurance Broker firms. Alternatively, customers can send a WhatsApp or call 0553328333 (Enterprise) or 0509570353(KEK) to transact or make enquiries.

⦿

