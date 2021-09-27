Stop Acting Childish – Akuapem Poloo fires AMG Armani

Akuapem Poloo replies AMG Armani stating that he should stop being childish amid dating rumors.

The Ghanaian actress makes this known in her reaction to the ‘Mo Crushe’ rapper’s plea to pull down her initial posts about her relationship claims.

According to Akuapem Poloo, AMG Armani‘s statement that her girlfriend is not cool with it is an infantile one.

She notes that he could have made the request privately, however, to make a public video of himself trying to explain what happened over the weekend was a no no.

Both AMG Armani and Akuapem Poloo met at the gym over the weekend where they had some short moments together.

Akuapem Poloo shared content of their moments together on Instagram, revealing for the first time that they are dating.

Watch the Ghanaian brand influencer’s reaction to dating rumors with AMG Armani below:

