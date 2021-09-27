BTS Announces Four (4) ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Shows in Los Angeles

PlugTimes.com September 27, 2021
BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Show LA

BTS have announced four (4) shows with ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ in Los Angeles, USA.

The South Korean boy band will perform on four (4) different days at the SoFi Stadium in LA.

The shows are scheduled for Saturday, November 27th and Sunday, November 28, 2021. They continue on Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2, 2021.

BTS Army member pre-sale and verified fan registration has been opened from now till Saturday, October 2, 2021.

To secure the tickets, patron must visit Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/bts

This will be BTS‘ first major concert [outside home country], following the cancellation of the ‘Map of the Soul’ concert on Thursday, August 20, 2021.

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Show

