Yaa Jackson suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Tema Concert – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com September 26, 2021
Yaa jackson wardrobe

Yaa Jackson suffers a wardrobe malfunction at a concert held in Tema on Friday night.

The Ghanaian singer had the right line of her ivory coloured mini blouse detach while she performs.

Yaa Jackson was gracing DJ Wobeti’s concert when the mishap happened.

SEE ALSO: Zeebee G: US-based Ghanaian Style influencer Serving Hot Skin Goals

This did not perturbed the ‘Ehwe Papa’ singer from continuing with her performance.

Her blouse was refitted while she performs.

Check her out:

Yaa jackson wardrobe

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Global Citizen Live

Livestream: Global Citizen Live 2021

September 25, 2021
Mokoena Sekhonyana Jobo house party woman

How CCTV Saved Man from Going to Jail after Lady Asked Him to ‘Eat’ Her but He Refused, and She Accused Him of Ra.pe

September 25, 2021
Zeebee G Zea Gyampoh

Zeebee G: US-based Ghanaian Style influencer Serving Hot Skin Goals

September 24, 2021
Kwaku Manu wife divorce

Kwaku Manu reportedly Divorces US-based Wife

September 22, 2021
Back to top button
Close