Yaa Jackson suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Tema Concert – VIDEO

Yaa Jackson suffers a wardrobe malfunction at a concert held in Tema on Friday night.

The Ghanaian singer had the right line of her ivory coloured mini blouse detach while she performs.

Yaa Jackson was gracing DJ Wobeti’s concert when the mishap happened.

SEE ALSO: Zeebee G: US-based Ghanaian Style influencer Serving Hot Skin Goals

This did not perturbed the ‘Ehwe Papa’ singer from continuing with her performance.

Her blouse was refitted while she performs.

Check her out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

⦿

