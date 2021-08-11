See Beautiful Wedding Photos of Evelyn Addo ‘Nina’ of ‘Home Sweet Home’ Fame

PlugTimes.com August 11, 2021

Evelyn Addo, popularly known as Nina in hit family series ‘Home Sweet Home’ marries in a beautiful ceremony.

Evelyn and her boyfriend married over last Saturday at a private ceremony in Accra.

Rumors about her marriage ceremony were making rounds, however, she kept it away from the media buzz.

The nuptials was attended by close friends and family of the two.

The former child actress now becomes Mrs. Evelyn Amoako following a successful solemnization.

In photos available to PlugTimes.com, the 2009 AMAA ‘Best Child Actor’ and her husband dazzle in their kente.

Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home
Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home
Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home
Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home
Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home
Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home
Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home
Evelyn Addo Nina wedding home sweet home

Mrs Evelyn Amoako, nee Addo, played the role of Nina, the daughter of Kojo Dadson and Rama Brew in the popular TV series.

Born on November 2, 1993, the now-27-year-old young lady, took some time away from the screens in her teens to pursue her education.

She is a graduate of the University of Professional Studies in Accra where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Obibini Carcass Amerado diss song mp3 download

DOWNLOAD: Obibini – Carcass (Amerado Diss)

August 11, 2021
Kita Reign

Kita Reign shows What Plus-size Really Means in These Beautiful Moments – PHOTOS

August 11, 2021
Amerado The Throne Obibini diss song mp3 download

DOWNLOAD: Amerado – The Throne (Obibini Diss)

August 10, 2021
Obibini Deceased Amerado diss song mp3 download

DOWNLOAD: Obibini – Deceased (Amerado Diss)

August 10, 2021
Back to top button
Close