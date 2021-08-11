See Beautiful Wedding Photos of Evelyn Addo ‘Nina’ of ‘Home Sweet Home’ Fame

Evelyn Addo, popularly known as Nina in hit family series ‘Home Sweet Home’ marries in a beautiful ceremony.

Evelyn and her boyfriend married over last Saturday at a private ceremony in Accra.

Rumors about her marriage ceremony were making rounds, however, she kept it away from the media buzz.

The nuptials was attended by close friends and family of the two.

The former child actress now becomes Mrs. Evelyn Amoako following a successful solemnization.

In photos available to PlugTimes.com, the 2009 AMAA ‘Best Child Actor’ and her husband dazzle in their kente.

















Mrs Evelyn Amoako, nee Addo, played the role of Nina, the daughter of Kojo Dadson and Rama Brew in the popular TV series.

Born on November 2, 1993, the now-27-year-old young lady, took some time away from the screens in her teens to pursue her education.

She is a graduate of the University of Professional Studies in Accra where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing.

