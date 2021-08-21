‘Unapologetically Successful and Forever Thankful’ – Big Bro Naija star Nengi says as She shares Sassy Photos

PlugTimes.com August 21, 2021

BBNaija star Nengi blesses her followers with yet another inspiring message accompanied by some sassy photos.

Nengi who obviously grateful for all she has been able to accomplished, thus far, shared the message which reads “unapologetically successful and forever thankful.”

The former Big Brother Naija reality show contestant got many returning quite a positive vibe to her.

Some of the comments on Nengi‘s post reads:

tshepomohonoe: Yasss Girl 👏👏👏👏 We know that’s right

twyiegadgets: Nengi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love my premium Chic

jumai____: It’s the body tatts for me 😍😍😍😍

mavis_koryo: Real life baby doll

tinotippsy: Baddest babe ever ❤️❤️

machidalooks: You can only go up from here. Keep soaring and keep being grateful, love u nene popo 😍😍

fayzy_nengistan: You look Pengilicious

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Strongman Nhyira video song mp3 akwaboah

DOWNLOAD: Strongman – Nhyira ft. Akwaboah (prod. by Tubhani Muzik)

August 20, 2021

BTS Cancels ‘Map of the Soul’ World Tour

August 20, 2021
Strongman Nhyira video song mp3 akwaboah

VIDEO PREMIERE: Strongman – Nhyira ft. Akwaboah

August 20, 2021
Bobby marriage pregnancy

iKON’s Bobby announces Marriage and Fiancée’s Pregnancy

August 20, 2021
Back to top button
Close