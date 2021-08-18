S3fa stuns Fans with Heavenly Abs

Entertainers, most especially females are highly expected, by fans, to keep up a [near]-perfect body shape.

For Ghanaian musician S3fa, it is a boat she smoothly sails since raising her output in the industry much higher.

The Black Avenue Muzik act continues to be one of the h0ttest among her confreres and she is not backing down.

The ‘E Choke’ hitmaker reaffirms this with yet the latest gallery she has shared.

These photos sees her in a two-piece pink and black swimsuit in an outdoor jacuzzi while she flaunts her abs.

S3fa has in recent times, been severally accused of undergoing a plastic surgery procedure for her body.

However, the songstress has denied these reports.

In a recent interview with Delay on the popular ‘Delay Show’, S3fa noted shot down these claims, stating that these are lies.

S3fa was part of the crew that flew from Ghana to the United Kingdom for the Ghana Party in the Park hosted by Akwaaba UK.

