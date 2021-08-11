Kita Reign shows What Plus-size Really Means in These Beautiful Moments – PHOTOS

Plus-size model Kita Reign continues to rock her world effortlessly and she is not backing down.

For years, she makes every single moment in front of the camera, an admirable one for her 1 million+ followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Kita Reign doubles as a digital entrepreneur, based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA and has more than enough ravishing collection of photos to prove this assertion.

She has a good personality, with her infectious smile being one of her eminent and perceptible traits, with a couple of tattoos on her skin — including the thigh, and waist.

The curvy plus-size model is part of “Buns and Basketball“, the latest all-women basketball league created by Ms. Overload in Atlanta, GA.

Check photos of Kita Reign out:

