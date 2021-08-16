Akua Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

Akua, Ahafo region’s representative has been evicted from the ongoing Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 beauty pageant.

Her exit from the GMB 2021 competition follows a night of engaging folktales — stories passed on through generation, from respective region.

Akua now joins Esi and Tamah, representing Western North and North East respectively, who were also evicted exactly a week ago.

WATCH AGAIN: Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 | Week 6

This also brings the number of remaining contestants at GMB 2021 to thirteen (13) as the competition gets keener, by the hourglass.

At the end of the competition, Western region’s Manu won the ‘Star Performer of the Night’ award for her presentation of a tale on the reason why dogs have black lips and brown skin — the story about the people of Asankabreman.

‘Best Costume’ also went to Akosua who represents the Oti region at the GMB 2021, for her war-themed costume.

Ashanti region’s Sarfoa also emerged as ‘Most Eloquent’, for her presentation on the coming into existence of Asante, Kumawu, and Kumasi.

The Star Performer for the night goes to Western region’s Manu. Congratulations Manu, well deserved🎉🎊#GMB2021 #RediscoveringTrueBeauty pic.twitter.com/T7IlOfLSOR — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 15, 2021

The remaining contestants include Dede (Greater Accra), Nana (Bono East), Afua (Eastern), Sarfoa (Ashanti), Manu (Western), Teroo (Upper West), and Setor (Volta). Others are Kwansema (Central), Akosua (Oti), Teiya (Northern), Arama (Savannah), Mfodwo (Bono), and Wedaga (Upper East).

The show was umpired by regular judges Fritz Baffour, Jane Sunkwa-Mills, Dzigbordi Kwaku, and guest judge Amy Frimpong.

Hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee, GMB 2021 week 5 saw a musical performance by King Ayisoba.

⦿

