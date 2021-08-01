VIDEO: Fella Makafui in Her “Highest” Element at Onyx Narcos All Black Party?

It was a total shutdown when the much-anticipated Narcos All Black Party was held inside Club Onyx on Saturday night.

The event hosted celebrities like Shatta Wale, Medikal, Fella Makafui, and many others.

One of the personalities who had, arguably, the party of the life is actress Fella Makafui who jammed next to her husband, throughout the night.

Videos of Fella Makafui dancing really hard has gone viral.

Whereas some netizens think she was high at the moment, others think otherwise since the young entrepreneur likes to party and full of life.

Check the video out, share your thoughts:

