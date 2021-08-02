Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly Cursed by Apostle Safo

PlugTimes.com August 2, 2021
Kwadwo Safo Kantanka curses Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger is cursed by Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantana, the Founder of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana.

These are made known in an audio intercepted by Ghpage in which former employee of Kantanka TV, Mona Gucci makes such revelations.

According to Mona Gucci, Afia Schwarzenegger was cursed by Apostle Safo after she insulted her former boss Kwadwo Safo Jnr. during her banter with the comedienne, while working at Kantanka TV.

SEE ALSO: 10 Saucy Photos of the Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika the World is Talking About Today

Mona Gucci also reveals that these curses on Afia Schwarzenegger were all life-threatening.

Listen to the audio below:

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka curses Afia Schwarzenegger

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Van Calebs to Celebrate Win with Orphans!

August 2, 2021
Kumiwaa actres Despite Osei Kwame drug

Drug Trafficking Arrest in USA + Osei Kwame Despite Rumor – actress Kumiwaa clears air

August 2, 2021
Vera Sidika Queenveebosset kenyan socialite

Vera Sidika: 10 Saucy Photos of the Kenyan Socialite the World is Talking About Today

August 2, 2021
GMB 2021 Contestants Ghanas Most Beautiful

WATCH LIVE: Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 – Week 3

August 1, 2021
Back to top button
Close