Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly Cursed by Apostle Safo

Afia Schwarzenegger is cursed by Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantana, the Founder of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana.

These are made known in an audio intercepted by Ghpage in which former employee of Kantanka TV, Mona Gucci makes such revelations.

According to Mona Gucci, Afia Schwarzenegger was cursed by Apostle Safo after she insulted her former boss Kwadwo Safo Jnr. during her banter with the comedienne, while working at Kantanka TV.

SEE ALSO: 10 Saucy Photos of the Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika the World is Talking About Today

Mona Gucci also reveals that these curses on Afia Schwarzenegger were all life-threatening.

Listen to the audio below:



⦿

