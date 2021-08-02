Boyfriend identified as Main Suspect in Murder of Police Woman Sandra Asiedu

The killing of police woman Constable Sandra Asiedu brings a wave of shock to her family, neighbours, and the Service.

On Monday, August 2, 2021, she was found dead in a pool of blood at her residence, with wounds believed to
be knife stabs.

Her Obuasi-based boyfriend has been identified as the prime suspect in the murder of the Sandra, who was based in Damongo in the West Gonja District of Savannah Region.

The boyfriend is reported to have visited the deceased from Obuasi prior to the killing of the police woman.

In an interview by Sandra‘s landlord Mr. Mahama Zakariah on Bole-based Nkilgi FM, he revealed the police woman’s boyfriend suspected her to be cheating on him, with a soldier.

Sandra‘s boyfriend is also reported to have gone to engage in a scuffle with his ‘rival’ and eventually returned to the house to attack her.

Police Hunt for Boyfriend

The Ghana Police Service have mounted a search for the boyfriend of constable Sandra Asiedu.

This comes after initial investigations by the Police revealed the boyfriend had travelled from Obuasi to Damongo, to visit his police woman girlfriend.

sandra asiedu police stab kill murder

