Missing Takoradi Woman was Not Pregnant – Police

PlugTimes.com September 23, 2021
Ghana Police say the missing Takoradi woman Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review.

According to the Police, this finding is heavily reliant on medical experts at the Axim Government Hospital who have examined her.

This is communicated in a statement dated 23rd September 2021 which reveals preliminary investigations into the reappearance of the missing “pregnant woman” at Takoradi.

The victim Josephine Panyin Mensah, now a suspect, during the interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment.

However, medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October 2020.

Investigation also suggests the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.

Three (3) persons [names withheld] have been arrested in further questioning on possible conspiracy charges.

Josephine Panyin Mensah‘s “disappearance” case comes at a time the Regional Command has recorded a number of false kidnapping case to take ransom

Read the full statement below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

