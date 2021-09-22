Dr Kwaku Oteng’s estranged Wife Akua GMB joins Kidi’s ‘Touch It’ Challenge – SEE VIDEO

Sally Akua Amoakowaa also known as Akua GMB, the enstraged wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng joins Kidi’s ‘Touch It’ Challenge.

The former beauty queen is seen in a video whining her waist and flaunting her backside to the camera as she performs the popular challenge.

Akua GMB shares this video with the caption “Touch it fever no akiki me 😂😂. Kindly follow me on tictoc @theashantigoddess.”

SEE PHOTOS: Jordyn Woods makes Men Lose Concentration as She Steps Out in See-through Crystal Chain Dress

This loosely translates “I’ve been touched by the ‘Touch It’ fever.”

This comes days after Akua joined TikTok.

⦿

