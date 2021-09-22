Dr Kwaku Oteng’s estranged Wife Akua GMB joins Kidi’s ‘Touch It’ Challenge – SEE VIDEO

PlugTimes.com September 22, 2021
Akua Amoakowaa touch it challenge

Sally Akua Amoakowaa also known as Akua GMB, the enstraged wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng joins Kidi’s ‘Touch It’ Challenge.

The former beauty queen is seen in a video whining her waist and flaunting her backside to the camera as she performs the popular challenge.

Akua GMB shares this video with the caption “Touch it fever no akiki me 😂😂. Kindly follow me on tictoc @theashantigoddess.”

This loosely translates “I’ve been touched by the ‘Touch It’ fever.”

This comes days after Akua joined TikTok.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

