Lady Nearly Runs Mad after Seeing Davido for the First Time – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com September 22, 2021
A Nigerian lady almost run mad after sighting singer Davido for the first time in real life.

The lady screams Davido‘s name in the name to get his attention.

The ‘IF’ hitmaker acknowledges the screams by turning back to look at her.

The lady eventually gets quite hyped up for what seem another golden moment in her life.

All over the world, many fans experience star-crush and this is one of the many that keeps happening day-in day-out.

In a related development, Davido‘s personal photographer Fortunate Umunname has died at a location in Lekki, Lagos.

Fortune drowned during the course of his job.

Davido is yet to publicly comment on the demise of his personal photographer.

