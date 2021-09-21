Missing Takoradi Pregnant Woman Found in Axim

The missing Takoradi pregnant woman Josephine Panyin Mensah has been found in Axim, in the Nzema East Municipal of the Western Region.

Josephine, 28, was found alive however, her baby whom she reportedly delivered on the same day of her kidnap cannot be found as kidnappers make away with it.

She was found on Tuesday afternoon at a Jehovah Witness church in Axim by a carpenter.

Eventually, this was reported to the Axim Command of the Ghana Police Service.

PlugTimes.com understands Mrs Mensah, who is traumatized is unable to speak and she only communicates by way of writing.

Her relatives including her husband have confirmed that she is the one.

The missing but now found Takoradi pregnant woman is currently at the Axim Government Hospital receiving treatment.

Josephine Panyin Mensah was first reported missing on Friday, September 17, 2021.

On this fateful day, she had left home at around 5am for a walk.

