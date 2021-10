Amerado drops the ‘Patience’ EP, a masterpiece piece which features the likes of Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, and Kweku Flick.

It is a seven (7) track EP from the Mic Burnerz Music act and he makes bold statements in this body of work.

Amerado‘s ‘Patience’ EP has songs like ‘Sika Besu’, ‘Sing Along’, and ‘Abotr3’. It is available on all digital music streaming platforms.

Stream/download it below:

SEE ALSO:

Download Amerado ‘Abotr3 (Patience)’ ft. Black Sherif

Download Amerado ‘My Diary’

Download Amerado ‘Fr3 Me’ ft. Benerl

Download Amerado ‘Sing Along’

Download Amerado ‘Sika Dam’ ft. Fameye & Shatta Wale

Download Amerado ‘Sika Besu’ ft. Kweku Flick & Ypee

Download Amerado ‘Selflessness’ ft. Kojo Luda, 4tune, Nbee & Adomakye

⦿