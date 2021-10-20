Court Refers Funny Face to Psychiatric Hospital for Medical Examination

The Kaneshie District Court has referred Funny Face, real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to a Psychiatric Hospital for medical examination.

This follows a request made to the court by the Police for a psychiatric assessment, after his arrest on Monday, 18th October, 2021.

The result of the psychiatric examination shall determine the next line of action by the Police.

The popular Ghanaian comedian was charged with threat of death.

Funny Face was supported in court today by Lil Win, who also gave him GHS1,000 for his upkeep.

