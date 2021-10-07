Menzgold to Start Paying Customers from December 20

Menzgold Ghana has released the final payment roadmap to ensure all eligible customers are paid their total sum.

Payment will begin on 20th December, 2021 and end on 30th June, 2022 in the company’s quest to to give final closure to the long standing monetary battle.

This is made known in a statement copied to PlugTimes.com, signed by the Head of Communications Nii Armah Armarteifio and dated 7th October, 2021.

Menzgold Ghana reveals gold collectibles trading claims supporting documents received within the 28th October, 2019 and 28th November, 2019 period for rigorous audit purposes is about eighty percent (80%) complete.

The embattled gold dealership firm notes about 45% of claimants’ supporting documents are either incomplete, fraudulent or inconsistent to dates, or amounts received as returns in the “Gold Sales and Purchase Agreements.”

Read the full statement below:

