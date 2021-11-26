Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan mistakenly Shows her Black ‘Under’ at Birthday Party

Zari Hassan subconsciously flashes her black innerwear and that has got the internet talking.

The Ugandan socialite was dancing at a birthday party with friends when the incident occurred.

Zari Hassan wear a white one piece dress while she celebrates these beautiful moments.

Check these moments out:

In a related development, the reality TV star was at the launch of Alkamax Water recently and she graced the occasion in glory.

About Zari Hassan

She is the heir and CEO of Brooklyn City College (BCC), a South African based diverse, progressive educational institute which she co-founded with her late husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

Hassan returned to her native Uganda in 2000, after two years in the United Kingdom. Afterwards she moved to South Africa where she met and married Ivan Semwanga. They divorced in 2013 after Hassan accused Semwanga of physically abusing her.

In May 2017, Semwanga had a massive stroke, was admitted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital and died on 25 May 2017. He was buried in Uganda.

Following the funeral, Hassan returned to South Africa to manage her businesses and some of her late husband’s enterprises. She has two children with Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz.

