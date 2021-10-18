Police Investigate Shatta Wale’s Shooting Incident Claims

Police is investigation an alleged shooting incident involving Shatta Wale, PlugTimes.com has gathered.

This comes after reports from his camp went viral on Monday evening that he has experienced a gunshot-attack while driving in East Legon, Accra.

The Police say it has already launched investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members.

The Service also adds that all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabout or the alleged incident.

A team has visited Shatta Wale‘s house, however, he cannot be found there.

Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician at hospitals in Accra.

Whilst we continue our investigations, the Police is appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191 and 0302773906.

