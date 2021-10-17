Shattabration: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Others Celebrate Shatta Wale on his Birthday

Shatta Wale marks his birthday today [Sunday], October 17 and there has been a number of goodwill message going his way.

It’s Shattabration and these messages have have come from the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Sister Deborah, comic actor Made in Ghana, and influencer Kalyjay (Gyaigyimii).

Last year, Shatta Wale held a concert at his Trassaco Valley home to mark his birthday and it was very huge.

It is however not known whether he will replicate the same feat this year.

Check the birthday messages for Shatta Wale out:

Happy birthday to @shattawalegh

The world can’t wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!! 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/fPeqMrq6q8 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 17, 2021

Thank you for being fearless and being the voice of many ‘voiceless’. Happy Birthday!!! 🎂🎈💛🎁🍾🥳@shattawalegh Wishing you more money, more success and most importantly good health and happiness always! #Shattawale #Shattabration #GOG #KingAlready pic.twitter.com/DlDCDoZRse — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) October 17, 2021

