Shattabration: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Others Celebrate Shatta Wale on his Birthday

PlugTimes.com October 17, 2021
Shatta Wale shattabration birthday photo

Shatta Wale marks his birthday today [Sunday], October 17 and there has been a number of goodwill message going his way.

It’s Shattabration and these messages have have come from the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Sister Deborah, comic actor Made in Ghana, and influencer Kalyjay (Gyaigyimii).

Last year, Shatta Wale held a concert at his Trassaco Valley home to mark his birthday and it was very huge.

It is however not known whether he will replicate the same feat this year.

Check the birthday messages for Shatta Wale out:

Shatta Wale shattabration birthday photo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

