Shattabration: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Others Celebrate Shatta Wale on his Birthday
Shatta Wale marks his birthday today [Sunday], October 17 and there has been a number of goodwill message going his way.
It’s Shattabration and these messages have have come from the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Sister Deborah, comic actor Made in Ghana, and influencer Kalyjay (Gyaigyimii).
Last year, Shatta Wale held a concert at his Trassaco Valley home to mark his birthday and it was very huge.
It is however not known whether he will replicate the same feat this year.
Check the birthday messages for Shatta Wale out:
Happy SHATTA DAY @shattawalegh 👑❤️
— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 17, 2021
Happy birthday to @shattawalegh
The world can’t wait for GOG! Celebrate Life champ!! 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/fPeqMrq6q8
— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 17, 2021
Thank you for being fearless and being the voice of many ‘voiceless’. Happy Birthday!!! 🎂🎈💛🎁🍾🥳@shattawalegh Wishing you more money, more success and most importantly good health and happiness always! #Shattawale #Shattabration #GOG #KingAlready pic.twitter.com/DlDCDoZRse
— Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) October 17, 2021
Happy birthday papa ! God bless you ❤️🐐 @shattawalegh #Shattabration pic.twitter.com/qdYnVCpDDr
— MADEINGHANA (@_madeinghana_) October 17, 2021
Happy birthday @shattawalegh 👑👐. Long life. Ghana music 🇬🇭🙌pic.twitter.com/bxmphgS4Al
— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 17, 2021