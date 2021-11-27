42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards Winners Announced – See Full List

The 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards winners have been announced at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea.

Among the 2021 winners of the prestigious film awards are Seol Kyung Gu, Ryu Seung Wan, and Kim Sun Yung.

The award ceremony had Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Teon Seok as MCs.

Below are the winners of the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards:

SEE ALSO: Comic actor SDK Dele loses Dad

Best Picture

Escape from Mogadishu

Best Director

Ryu Seung Wan (Escape from Mogadishu)

Most Audience Award

Escape from Mogadishu (DirectedRyu Seung Wan)

Best Actor

Seol Kyung Gu (The Book of Fish, directed by Lee Joon Ik)

Best Actress

Moon So Ri (Three Sisters, directed by Lee Seung Won)

Best Supporting Actor

Heo Jun Ho (Escape from Mogadishu, directed by Ryu Seong Wan)

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun Young (Three Sisters, directed by Lee Seung Won)

Best New Actor

Jung Jae Kwang (NOT OUT, directed Lee Jung Gon)

Best New Actress

Gong Seung Yeon (Aloners, directed by Hong Seong Eun)

Best New Director

Park Ji Wan (The Day I Died: Unclosed Case)

Best Screenplay

Kim Se Gyeom (The Book of Fish)

Best Art

Kim Bo Mook (Escape from Mogadishu)

Best Editing

Kim Jung Hoon (The Book of Fish)

Best Cinematography

Lee Eui Tae, Yoo Hyuk Jun (The Book of Fish)

Best Technology

Jeong Cheol Min, Jeong Sung Jin/ VFX (Space Sweepers)

Best Music

Bang Joon Seok (The Book of Fish)

Cheong Jeong Won Popularity Award

Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape from Mogadishu)

Song Joong Ki (Space Sweepers)

Jeon Yeo Bin (Night in Paradise)

Lim YoonA (The Miracle)

Cheong Jeong Won Short Film Award

Choi Min Young (Motorcycle and Hamburger)

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.