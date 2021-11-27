42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards Winners Announced – See Full List
The 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards winners have been announced at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea.
Among the 2021 winners of the prestigious film awards are Seol Kyung Gu, Ryu Seung Wan, and Kim Sun Yung.
The award ceremony had Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Teon Seok as MCs.
Below are the winners of the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards:
SEE ALSO: Comic actor SDK Dele loses Dad
Best Picture
Escape from Mogadishu
Best Director
Ryu Seung Wan (Escape from Mogadishu)
Most Audience Award
Escape from Mogadishu (DirectedRyu Seung Wan)
Best Actor
Seol Kyung Gu (The Book of Fish, directed by Lee Joon Ik)
Best Actress
Moon So Ri (Three Sisters, directed by Lee Seung Won)
Best Supporting Actor
Heo Jun Ho (Escape from Mogadishu, directed by Ryu Seong Wan)
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Sun Young (Three Sisters, directed by Lee Seung Won)
Best New Actor
Jung Jae Kwang (NOT OUT, directed Lee Jung Gon)
Best New Actress
Gong Seung Yeon (Aloners, directed by Hong Seong Eun)
Best New Director
Park Ji Wan (The Day I Died: Unclosed Case)
Best Screenplay
Kim Se Gyeom (The Book of Fish)
Best Art
Kim Bo Mook (Escape from Mogadishu)
Best Editing
Kim Jung Hoon (The Book of Fish)
Best Cinematography
Lee Eui Tae, Yoo Hyuk Jun (The Book of Fish)
Best Technology
Jeong Cheol Min, Jeong Sung Jin/ VFX (Space Sweepers)
Best Music
Bang Joon Seok (The Book of Fish)
Cheong Jeong Won Popularity Award
Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape from Mogadishu)
Song Joong Ki (Space Sweepers)
Jeon Yeo Bin (Night in Paradise)
Lim YoonA (The Miracle)
Cheong Jeong Won Short Film Award
Choi Min Young (Motorcycle and Hamburger)