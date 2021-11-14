Emotional Scenes as Reggie Zippy Lays His Mum to Rest

“It is appointed that man will die” and by extension, it is inevitable since no one immortal.

Reggie Zippy has finally laid his sweet mother to rest following her death in August this year.

The musician returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom and her mum’s burial service was held on Saturday, November 14, 2021.

Throughout the funeral, Reggie Zippy looked so dejected as he wept and sang intermittently.

He was consoled by fellow musicians or entertainers who were at the solemn event to pay their last respect.

The likes of Asamoah Gyan, Bollie, Appietus, Skrewface, and Jayana were at the funeral.

Last month, he release a note in this regard which sounded suicidal.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTmes.com