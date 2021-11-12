Kuami Eugene meets Lookalike for First Time; Dashes Him $100

Kuami Eugene lookalike

People in the showbiz space most often than not are overwhelmed with lookalikes who sometimes go the extra mile to even act or behave like them.

The likes of the late Michael Jackson, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj are some of the names that comes up anytime.

In Ghana, Kuami Eugene is one of the few people in the creative arts space whose lookalike arguably behaves and acts like the ‘Rockstar’.

The Ghanaian musician met his lookalike for the first time during a radio interview on Kumasi-based Angel 96.1 FM.

It was all joy when the ‘Open Gate hitmaker met his lookalike who looks even more Kuami Eugene than the musician himself.

The Lynx Entertainment act also gave him a $100 note for his craft.

Months ago, Kuami Eugene was asked in an interview whether he has seen or heard of his lookalike.

He said yes, and he even encouraged him to play shows with it. In view of this, the warmth in their meeting comes as no surprise.

The likes of Kidi and King Promise have had their lookalikes with the former meeting his in a live TV interview.

Check them out:

Kuami Eugene lookalike

