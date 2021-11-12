I Wear Veil to Cover My Big Backside – Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor mostly wear veil as an extension to dresses that she wear when she steps out.

The Ghanaian gospel singer reveals she wears it to cover her huge backside which is likely to shift people’s focus away.

The curvaceous minister of the gospel adds that it is only right for people to stay clear on his voice and songs instead of her naturals.

In a mirthful post on social media, she answers a question posed at her by someone who seem to be following her steps religiously.

“Someone asked me why almost all my dresses have a veil at the back, the person said my dressing is becoming one way.

Well here is my answer: I am very much aware that God has seriously favoured my backside😂 That thing my mama gave me is a heavy duty😂 Since my teenage days, people like starring at my behind. So I decided to always cover it as much as I can with a veil so they can “focus on my voice and my songs,” she shares.

Celestine Donkor also adds that this observation and the eventual question from the person will not deter her from going her much usual way.

She notes that “so I am sorry you are gonna be seeing more veils🤣 I hope my answer makes sense though.”

The Ghanaian gospel singer is currently promoting her single which is titled “Only You”.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com